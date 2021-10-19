-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.05). Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

GLNG stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $24,859,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.