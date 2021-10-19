-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.28). Dril-Quip posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 157,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.