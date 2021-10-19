$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,577. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

