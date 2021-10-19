$0.21 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. Truist lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,034,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,418. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

