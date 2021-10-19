-$0.23 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). American Well posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 1,692,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,116. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. American Well has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

