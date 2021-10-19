-$0.23 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). American Well posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 1,692,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,116. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. American Well has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.