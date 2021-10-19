-$0.30 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.17. Delek US reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of DK opened at $21.56 on Friday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 252,499 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.