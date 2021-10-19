$0.69 EPS Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $12,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 354,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

