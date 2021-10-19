$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

HLIO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. 40,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

