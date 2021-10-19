$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

GTLS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

