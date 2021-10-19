$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Lear reported earnings per share of $3.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

NYSE LEA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.89. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.70. Lear has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.