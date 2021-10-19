$1.04 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

TECK opened at $29.88 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.