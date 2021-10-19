$1.12 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.