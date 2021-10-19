$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 336,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

