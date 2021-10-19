$1.81 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.84. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 305,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.