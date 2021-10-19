1,086 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $308.44 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.