10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

TXG opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.39. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,181 shares of company stock valued at $30,648,957. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

