$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report sales of $13.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.77 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shares of ICBK opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

