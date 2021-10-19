$13.78 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce $13.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.58 million. Affimed reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $52.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $69.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.44 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 29,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $158,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,276,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 257,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

