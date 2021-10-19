14,321 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Moderna comprises approximately 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $10,224,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,250 shares of company stock valued at $138,113,955. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $340.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.