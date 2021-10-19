1,500 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

