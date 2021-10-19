$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $16.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.