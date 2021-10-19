$161.02 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post sales of $161.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.45 million to $162.60 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $666.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $626.91 million, with estimates ranging from $626.85 million to $626.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 156,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,678. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after buying an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

