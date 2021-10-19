$171.56 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report sales of $171.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $173.12 million. Standex International reported sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $696.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SXI opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $108.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 100.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

