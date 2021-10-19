17,996 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

