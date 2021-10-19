18,193 Shares in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LiveVox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $8,137,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

LVOX stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

