18,675 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

