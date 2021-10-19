$2.47 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.71. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in WESCO International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $127.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.