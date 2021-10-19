$2.53 EPS Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.47. Lincoln National reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 451.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $12.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

NYSE LNC opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

