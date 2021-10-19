$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $20.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $92.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $2,907,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.36. 1,661,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. ReneSola has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.28.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

