$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.60 million and the highest is $20.63 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.86 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759. The firm has a market cap of $262.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

