20,000 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGAC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

