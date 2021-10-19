20,750 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,000. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 0.7% of Shay Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.80. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

