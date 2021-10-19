$21.31 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $21.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.09 million and the highest is $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $82.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.38. 897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $518.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

