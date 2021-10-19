23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 7.7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 9.72 and last traded at 9.60. Approximately 87,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,333,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.91.

ME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $14,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.