272 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

NYSE DDS opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $222.93.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.30%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

