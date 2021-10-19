278 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

