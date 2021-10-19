2,858 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $110.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.