2,952 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

