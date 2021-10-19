$3.50 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post $3.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.40 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 7,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $935.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.88. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.