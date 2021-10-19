$30.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $30.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $118.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.90 million, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $124.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

