30,000 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

NYSE:THC opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

