3,021 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $2,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $627,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

