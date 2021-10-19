3,161 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.