3,175 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

