$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $33.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $133.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

Several analysts have commented on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

DLNG stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

