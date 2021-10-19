$342.34 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post sales of $342.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $459.70 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.74. 257,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,648. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

