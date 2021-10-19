348,050 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,854,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

ORGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ORGN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 967,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

