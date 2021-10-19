$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $35.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,198 shares of company stock worth $257,212 in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

