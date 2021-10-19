3,540 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.