$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $20.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.96. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

